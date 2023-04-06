On Saturday, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Red Boiling Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Big Ed’s Barbecue, located at 111 Whitley Hollow Road in Red Boiling Springs.
At the time of the blaze, the restaurant was open for business.
“The restaurant was open and had some customers in there,” said Red Boiling Springs Fire Chief Randell Bray. “I had a guy (customer) call me about it. I said to him, ‘It will have to be called in (to the fire department) before I can respond.’ Then, a good friend also called and said that it (the restaurant) was on fire. But by the time I was talking to him, someone had called it in. It went off on my pager.”
With winds in excess of 20 miles per hour, the fire spread rapidly, thus requiring the Lafayette Fire Department to also respond.
“Of course, the wind was fighting hard against us,” said Bray. “It was blowing 22 miles per hour, plus.
“I had seven guys there. I don’t know how many Lafayette had. I had two engines and a tanker down there, and Lafayette had one engine and a tanker. About 25,000 gallons of water were used (to contain the fire). We pumped some water out of the creek. We just kept water going solid.”
But despite the best efforts of the firefighters, the structures that made up the restaurant were a total loss.
“There were two different buildings there,” said Bray. “We did the best we could, but it was a total loss. The roof just caved in, but the walls are still standing.”
The source of the fire still remains under investigation and may take several days to figure out causation.
“It usually takes a few days to get together and get everything (the paperwork) filled out,” said Bray.
After multiple attempts by the Macon County Times to speak with the owner of Big Ed’s Barbecue, he was not able to be reached for comment.
At this time, it is unclear as to whether the owner of the restaurant plans to rebuild.
The Big Ed’s location in Red Boiling Springs was the original location, but there was also a Lafayette location that was in operation for many years. However, the Lafayette location closed, leaving just the Red Boiling Springs location in operation.
