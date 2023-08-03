HOPE Family Health in Westmoreland will be celebrating National Health Center Week from Aug. 6-12 at its two locations.

Throughout the week ,HOPE’s lobbies will feature a display offering healthy snacks, promotional goods, and literature about HOPE and the services it offers, as well as important information about preventing, treating and managing some of the most prevalent medical and behavioral health conditions among residents of HOPE’s service area.

