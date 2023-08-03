HOPE Family Health in Westmoreland will be celebrating National Health Center Week from Aug. 6-12 at its two locations.
Throughout the week ,HOPE’s lobbies will feature a display offering healthy snacks, promotional goods, and literature about HOPE and the services it offers, as well as important information about preventing, treating and managing some of the most prevalent medical and behavioral health conditions among residents of HOPE’s service area.
HOPE CEO Jennifer Dittes said that HOPE and its fellow community health centers serve as beacons of caring service in their communities. “HOPE strives to bring dignity, health, wholeness and hope to its patients and invites patients to be active participants in the healing process,” said Dittes. “Not only do we treat their medical conditions, we also try to address any barriers they might have that might make it difficult for them to access good healthcare — language barriers, lack of insurance or transportation, or even some needs that go beyond medical care but still impact patient well-being, things like housing insecurity or lack of access to nutritious food.”
Each August, National Health Center Week seeks to raise public awareness of the vital role that community health centers play in promoting and providing access to public health. The annual celebration highlights the commitment and passion that health center staff, board members and supporters bring to their common cause, which is making healthcare accessible and affordable for all. As a member organization of the National Association of Community Health Centers, HOPE joins a network of more than 1,400 health centers providing quality healthcare to more than 30 million patients nationwide.
HOPE’s two clinic sites include HOPE Sumner North, located at 1124 New Highway 52 East in Westmoreland, and HOPE Macon Westside, located at 10427 Highway 52 West. Sumner North is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Thursday, and from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Friday. Macon Westside is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
To make an appointment with a HOPE provider, interested inviduals can call 615-644-2000. For more information about HOPE, interested individuals can visit www.hopefamilyhealth.org.
Founded in 2005, HOPE Family Health is a non-profit health clinic offering primary medical care, behavioral health care, onsite pharmacy services and dental services to all patients, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
