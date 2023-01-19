The Macon-Lafayette Industrial Park has been certified through the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development’s Select Tennessee Certified Sites program.
Lafayette Mayor Jerry Wilmore said the designation will make a difference in the community.
“Just since the certification last week, we have had four groups visit the property. Two of the groups were from the U.S. and the other two groups were from outside the states,” said Wilmore. “We are pleased with that level of interest in our small town. This level of interest now is what started four years ago. It was a long process to get here, but I feel confident this will be beneficial to our community.”
The industrial park is 130 acres, of which 75 acres are developable, just northeast of Lafayette at Galen Road and Sneed Bouldvard.
“Supporting Tennessee communities in developing shovel-ready industrial sites is excellent news for our state’s future,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter in making the announcement earlier this month. “It ensures that both our rural and urban regions have the assets in place to continue recruiting new projects to the state.”
The program sets rigorous standards to give companies detailed and reliable information during the site selection process. The testing included environmental conditions, geotechnical analysis, and having onsite utilities in place or readily available. Developers will have access to all the testing the state provided.
