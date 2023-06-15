It didn’t take long for Jose Diaz and his wife, Jocelyn Serrano, to decide that Lafayette would be the location of their Puerto Rican restaurant — Volrican.
The family has lived here for three years.
Now, three weeks into its existence, Diaz has been thrilled with the response that the newly-opened establishment — located at 1100 Scottsville Road — has received.
“It was beautiful how the Lord’s been (in the business),” Diaz said.
Following in his brother’s footsteps, Diaz decided to do something he was very passionate about, owning his own business and to serve the best Puerto Rican food possible to his friends and customers. In 2000, he started helping his brother in his restaurant
“I started helping by making deliveries, cooking food and bartending, and then, something started working inside me saying, ‘You can one day by yourself do this,’ ” Diaz said.
In 2003, Diaz decided to start his own business. He was operating on the street in Puerto Rico under a tent with a grill, a table and a cooler making meat skewers.
“Everything just exploded very fast,” Diaz said. “I became very famous for my chicken sticks (skewered chicken).”
In a very short time, Diaz moved up to having a concrete pad and several tables and selling pina coladas, hamburgers, cheese fries and several other items. In 2005, he bought a food truck, and business once again grew very fast.
“There were no other food trucks,” Diaz said. “Mine was the first, and I put a flat-top grill in it and began making wraps as well.”
Diaz worked out of that truck for five years, building enough business to buy a second truck in 2010. He now had two trucks in separate areas and an employee to work the second truck.
However, the good fortune turned at that point.
Shortly after starting a second truck, his first truck was destroyed by fire. The accident resulted in a course of events that led to business suffering significantly.
Four months after losing his second truck, business managed to bounce back, leading to his ability to build his first restaurant in 2003.
“It was a small concrete building with tables and a balcony with a beautiful mountain view,” Diaz said. “You could see very far, even another town in the distance.”
Diaz did very well, but by 2016, business was fluctuating from very good to very slow days. He grew tired of the inconsistency and decided he was ready for a change, so he closed his restaurant and moved to Orlando, Florida.
“Work was very different, and it was hard to find steady work,” Diaz said. “I was only there for maybe four months. It was lonely, because I lived by myself and I had nobody to help me. So, in December 2016, I went back home to Puerto Rico and re-opened my restaurant on Jan. 6, 2017. I remember that day because it is the celebration of Three Kings Day (the day the three wise men first saw Jesus as a baby) in Puerto Rico. People were happy to see me back.”
Everything was going great again. However, on Sept. 16, 2017, Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico and completely destroyed Diaz’s restaurant.
“The Lord had a plan for me,” Diaz said. “I say this because, again, I lose everything. The insurance paid for everything to be fixed, but I was tired and had enough, and so two weeks after the storm, I buy tickets to come to Tennessee to see my sister.”
Once in Tennessee, Diaz started roofing houses.
“The money was good, but if the weather was bad, we didn’t make any money,” Diaz said. “I needed steady income.”
Eventually Diaz and his wife began working at a factory in Gallatin, which lasted for nearly five years. Although the money was good and things were looking great, both of them felt they were destined for other things.
“My wife didn’t like the physical job,” Diaz said. “She has a bachelor’s degree in teaching and wanted to teach again.”
Diaz sympathized with his wife, because, deep down, he knew he wanted to do what he was passionate about as well.
In 2018, Diaz found a food trailer for sale in Gallatin, and he went and obtained a loan to buy the food trailer.
“After we buy the trailer, we found out we couldn’t get a permit to set up and sell food anywhere in Gallatin” said Diaz. “There were two food trailers already in Gallatin, but they had been there long enough that they were allowed to stay and sell food.”
He set up his trailer at his house, but it was too much with working at the factory and trying to maintain his food service.
“I sold my trailer and set up a tent at the old Frito Lay place on Highway 52,” said Diaz.
Soon, Diaz decided to open his first restaurant here in Tennessee. Due to all of his hard work and determination, Diaz’s dream has become a reality.
“I tell you these few details because it’s amazing how the Lord has done for me and my family,” Diaz said.
By 2020, they had worked hard enough to build credit and buy their dream home here in Lafayette.
“In Puerto Rico, we had a small, two-bedroom home with one bathroom, a kitchen and living room,” Diaz said.
Diaz felt that he was fortunate to have had that house, but once in Lafayette, it was much different as their hard work and determination had paid off.
“We bought our new home with four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a basement and everything,” Diaz said.
Diaz is hoping that the positive trend continues.
“(I want) what everyone wants, to be comfortable in life, to take it easy, maybe have a couple employees so I can go home and mow my yard … you know have some freedom,” Diaz said.
