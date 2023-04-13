Mary D. Swindle Midgett, 72, of Lafayette, passed away on April 3, 2023, at Centennial Medical Center in Nashville. Funeral services were conducted on Thursday at 1 p.m. from the chapel of the Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette, with Ricky Vance officiating. Interment followed in Haysville Cemetery. Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette was entrusted with the arrangements.
