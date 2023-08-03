NCTC CAPITAL CREDITS PHOTO

The NCTC board of directors recently presented a $1,185,979 capital credit check to NCTC members for the year 1990. Pictured are: (from left) Chad Evitts, Chad Owens, Kevin Dickerson, Johnny McClanahan, Martha Bowser, Randy Harston, Glen Hardcastle, Guy Holliman, Donnie Steen, Calvin Graves and Jeff Flippin.

 Submitted

The board of directors for North Central Telephone Cooperative, Inc. voted to distribute $1.2 million in capital credits to members who were in service in 1990.

Each year, the money that members invested in NCTC is used to provide advanced telecommunications services or to make a new technology possible in the future. Profits not invested in improvements is allocated to its members as capital credits. These funds are held in trust until the NCTC Board of Directors determine that the cooperative is in a financially positive position to distribute the payments to its members.

