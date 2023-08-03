The board of directors for North Central Telephone Cooperative, Inc. voted to distribute $1.2 million in capital credits to members who were in service in 1990.
Each year, the money that members invested in NCTC is used to provide advanced telecommunications services or to make a new technology possible in the future. Profits not invested in improvements is allocated to its members as capital credits. These funds are held in trust until the NCTC Board of Directors determine that the cooperative is in a financially positive position to distribute the payments to its members.
Since 2007, NCTC has been upgrading its entire network to a state-of-the-art fiber optic solution, which allows members to have access to some of the fastest internet speeds available anywhere in the world.
The NCTC board of directors and management was proactive in beginning its fiber deployment so that the cooperative could eventually be a 100% fiber network and begin issuing capital credits again.
“Our cooperative is ahead of most large, national companies in fiber deployment,” said NCTC Board Chairman Glen Hardcastle. “As we have stated many times, if it were easy, everyone would be doing it. At a time when both Tennessee and Kentucky have many areas that still lack reliable internet service, NCTC members can experience world-class internet use.”
NCTC President and CEO Johnny McClanahan added, “I’m thankful for the board’s decision to issue capital credits again. We celebrated a 100% fiber network earlier this year. The hard work and dedication to upgrade this network is paying off for our members.”
Checks will be issued the first week of August for those members who were in service in 1990. Members can check to see if they are eligible for capital credit refunds by visiting nctc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.