Storm relief photo

The Small Business Administration opened the Business Recovery Center on April 14 in Macon County, located at 898 Highway 52 East in Lafayette. The purpose of the center is to assist business owners whose businesses sustained damage by the tornadoes and straight-line winds on March 31 and April 1 to apply for disaster loans for losses incurred.

 Roxanne Lambert/Macon County Times

The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the opening of the Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Macon County on April 14 at the Macon County Emergency Communications District, located at 898 Highway 52 East in Lafayette.

For those affected by the recent tornadoes and straight-line winds that occurred from March 31 through April 1, customer service representatives are available at the center to assist storm victims in applying for SBA disaster loans for losses incurred as a result of the severe storms.

