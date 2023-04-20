The United States Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the opening of the Business Recovery Center (BRC) in Macon County on April 14 at the Macon County Emergency Communications District, located at 898 Highway 52 East in Lafayette.
For those affected by the recent tornadoes and straight-line winds that occurred from March 31 through April 1, customer service representatives are available at the center to assist storm victims in applying for SBA disaster loans for losses incurred as a result of the severe storms.
“Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” said Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. “Business owners can meet in-person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information on the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”
As a result of the storms, a disaster declaration was issued by the federal government that covers the Tennessee counties of Cannon, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Lewis, Macon, McNairy, Rutherford, Tipton and Wayne, which are eligible for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. Small businesses and many private, non-profit organizations in neighboring counties are also eligible to apply, but only for the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDLs). Those Tennessee counties include Bedford, Chester, Clay, Coffee, Crockett, Davidson, Decatur, DeKalb, Fayette, Henderson, Hickman, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Madison, Marshall, Maury, Perry, Shelby, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, Williamson and Wilson.
According to the Small Business Administration, insured disaster victims should not wait for an insurance settlement before applying for a loan, as the SBA can make a loan for the total loss and use insurance proceeds to repay or reduce the loan.
Business owners or residents in any of the declared counties are eligible to receive assistance at the BRC in Lafayette.
The Business Recovery Center’s hours are Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The center is closed on Sunday.
