The Macon County High School girls and boys basketball teams enjoy strong support even early in the season, as evidenced by the crowd that came out Dec. 9 to cheer the Tigerettes and Tigers as they took on Cumberland County High School. Lots goes on at the games besides the action on the court. See more sports coverage on page A6.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.