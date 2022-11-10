The second annual trick or treating on the Lafayette square was held on Oct. 31. Employees at offices and businesses were dressed in costumes, spaces were decorated and lots of candy was given out to the busloads of schoolchildren who were brought downtown for the event. Merchants downtown collaborated to bring the event together and say it was a huge success and look forward to making the third annual event even better next year.

