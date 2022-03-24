A new event is appearing Lafayette’s calendar — A Taste of Macon, an effort to showcase local food and other vendors.
Macon County Chamber of Commerce Director Jennifer Hardman said the idea behind the event is to give a boost to the community’s mobile businesses — food trucks, arts and crafts vendors and the like.
“The thought was we needed to do something fro our mobile vendors earlier in the year,” Hardman said. “These folks go through a dry period at the beginning of the year.”
She estimates there are more than 100 mobile vendors in the county.
Co-sponsoring the event with the chamber is A Southern Experience, the local cafe and catering business owned by Kyle Garmon that was formerly known as Linda’s Catering.
“The whole idea is there are a lot of good local places to stop and eat,” Garmon said. “We want to promote the local offerings rather than have people go out of town.”
Hardman is getting the word out now so vendor have time to sign up. For chamber members, the cost to participate is $100 for food trucks and $30 for non-food vendors. For non-members, the charges are $125 and $50, respectively.
A Southern Experience will be providing the dining tents, tables and chairs. Vendors must provide their own equipment, such as power cords, canopies and tables and chairs.
In addition to the vendors, the event, which is April 23 from noon to 5 p.m. at Key Park, will feature music from the Tennessee Turnarounds and the Luggnutts and a magician will perform.
For more information, call the chamber at 615-666-5885.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.