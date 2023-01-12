Red Boiling Springs will be hosting a round of the statewide competition as part of Tennessee Songwriters Week.
Step Back in Time Shop in Red Boiling Springs will host a qualifying round at 7 p.m. Feb. 2. To sign up for this round email vision2020@nctc.com.
Songwriters can participate in qualifying rounds across the state as part of Tennessee Songwriters Week, a celebration of the statewide craft that put Tennessee on the map. For more information, visit tnsongwritersweek.com.
Helmed by the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, Tennessee Songwriters Week was established in 2019 to support music venues, celebrate songwriters with live performances in all genres of music, drive visitation and inspire travelers to experience the state’s music stories, history, attractions and venues.
During the first two weeks of Feb. 2023, more than 50 music venues are hosting qualifying rounds across the state, from Memphis to Northeast Tennessee. Songwriters chosen to advance from the qualifying rounds will perform at one of seven showcase events the last week in February.
Seven finalists, one from each showcase, will win the opportunity to perform at Nashville’s historic Bluebird Cafe during a private event with music industry professionals. Finalists also win a branded commemorative Taylor guitar, a two-night hotel stay in Nashville, $100 gift card for travel and one-year membership to Nashville Songwriters Association International.
Local judges within the songwriting community will consider lyric originality, performance and connection the audience. The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development partners with The Bluebird Cafe, NSAI, Taylor Guitars, music venues and local convention and visitors’ bureaus, chambers and partners across the state, all committed to make sure songwriters can share their original work onstage with other writers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.