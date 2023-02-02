Bingo is one of the more popular activities at the Macon County Senior Citizens Center and Monday was no exception with a nearly full house. Each session, typically Mondays and Thursdays at the center, are sponsored by a local business. Monday, it was Ben Bray Real Estate & Auction Company’s turn, according to Mary Tom Nichols, assistant to center director Brenda Filson. The sponsoring business is responsible for the prizes, typically snacks, candy and personal hygiene products. The center is at 329 TN 52 Bypass East.
Latest News
- Specialty fruit crops workshops set for March
- Avian flu hits Tennessee farm, 267,000 birds destroyed
- MCHS basketball drops four in tough week
- Junior Pro league gets underway
- RBS job event fails to draw enough applicants
- Homeless count highlights affordability crisis
- Purdue a unanimous No. 1 in AP Top 25; Vols up to No. 2
- Smalling again challenging Hollis for RBS mayor
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.