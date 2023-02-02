Bingo is one of the more popular activities at the Macon County Senior Citizens Center and Monday was no exception with a nearly full house. Each session, typically Mondays and Thursdays at the center, are sponsored by a local business. Monday, it was Ben Bray Real Estate & Auction Company’s turn, according to Mary Tom Nichols, assistant to center director Brenda Filson. The sponsoring business is responsible for the prizes, typically snacks, candy and personal hygiene products. The center is at 329 TN 52 Bypass East.

