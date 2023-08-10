Laura Lee Bray was crowned as the fairest of the fair, with the pageant being held on July 29 at the Macon County Fairgrounds as part of the Macon County Fair.
Ashton Morgan Butcher was selected as first runner-up, with Sidne Leeanna Morgan second runner-up, Kalyn Renee Eller third runner-up, Laykin Shayne Ellis fourth runner-up and Kamryn Nicole Vester as fifth runner-up.
