The fireworks industry has been increased in sales since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Americans spend more than a billion dollars on fireworks each year, and much of that is centered around the Fourth of July holiday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The fireworks industry has been increased in sales since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Americans spend more than a billion dollars on fireworks each year, and much of that is centered around the Fourth of July holiday.
Rhonda Bannasch operates a tent that is located in the Piggly Wiggly shopping complex, located along Scottsville Road in Lafayette.
“I enjoy meeting and talking to new people,” Bannasch said. “Also, the extra money is good and helps out a lot. The only decrease I’ve ever seen in sales was last year when it was so dry. Even COVID didn’t stop people from wanting to celebrate the Fourth.”
Bannasch has been selling fireworks for seven years.
“I see people come in on payday and buy a little,” Bannasch said. “Then, they come back the next week and buy more. It helps spread the cost out. People with kids might put off paying a bill till after the Fourth, because they want to see their kids enjoy the holiday. People just want to enjoy time with family, and a cookout and fireworks is a great way to do so.”
Kimmy Warf, who is a customer, makes attempts to help others celebrate.
“I’m a first responder, and I try to help out families in need to be able to have fireworks,” Warf said. “We all (Americans) need to just settle down and relax and enjoy life for a bit.”
Nicole Troutt operates a tent on the Highway 52 Bypass, near the Macon County Health Department.
“I believe people want to enjoy time with family and friends,” Troutt said. “You can’t put a price on that. A lot of families pitch in together and buy fireworks, that way they can all see a big show for a smaller cost. Our biggest box sells for $495.99, and we will sell all of those.”
Troutt and her family take a vacation each year the week following the Fourth of July, utilizing the extra income from their fireworks sales.
Christopher Tuttle mans a tent in front of the Lafayette Walmart.
“We’ve been selling here for three years and really enjoy it,” Tuttle said. “Around here, people love their guns and gun powder, and (they) associate freedom with fireworks.”
Lafayette does not hold a city fireworks show, and while Knollwood Manor and the White House Assisted Living held a fireworks celebration for many years, it has not been held since the COVID-19 pandemic took place in 2020.
As a result, fireworks sales may have increased in Macon County.
“Regardless of what the economy is, we all get to do this once a year,” Tuttle said. “People look at it as a vacation of sorts.”
Tuttle sees that consumers are willing to pay for that “vacation.”
“I feel like we have all kind of adapted to the new cost of living,” Tuttle said. “We’re getting more used to that new way of life.
“Our biggest box sells for $799.99, and we have four on hand. Those will be gone by the middle of (this) week.”
The Tuttles plan on using the extra income from selling fireworks to buy their daughter her first car.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.