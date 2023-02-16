Macon County Golf and Country Club isn’t the only place that area residents can play a round nowadays.
In fact, they can now take their drivers out and get nine hole in during their lunch hour.
K.J. Kitchens can attest to that.
“After I graduated (from Tennessee Tech University), I didn’t get to play very much,” Kitchens said. “I was living in Lafayette. I was working in Lafayette. I got a job in Portland three years ago, and they built a course there (in Richland Park) two years ago. I played every single day on my lunch break.”
Kitchens was directly responsible for the new course in Lafayette’s Key Park.
However, what’s unique is the fact that participants don’t need any golf balls, and play is free.
“I grew up playing sports (playing football at Macon County High School prior to graduating in 2014),” the 26-year-old Kitchens said. “I’ve always been very competitive. I’ve had a healthy addiction to fitness-related activities. I love being competitive with myself. That’s what disc golf is. You get to be outside. There’s measurable improvements you can see every time you throw.
“It’s very relaxed. Everyone is having a good time. It’s like getaway. I’m a nurse. I worked for the health department in Portland. On my lunch breaks, I just got out there and moved my body and didn’t distract myself with anything else. I just enjoyed being outside and playing a sport that cost me nothing to play. There’s just something about it … I love it. There’s always something to improve on. It’s a really good way to challenge yourself and is a ton of fun.”
Disc golf is a variation of ball golf that involves using flying discs. It consists of throwing a disc from a concrete tee box and hitting an above-ground target — which is a basket — in as few throws as possible, as is the case in ball golf.
Kitchens has been playing disc golf for seven years.
“I got started back in 2016,” Kitchens said. “That’s when I transferred to Tennessee Tech in Cookeville (from Volunteer State Community College). I finished out my college (education) there. One of my buddies was like, ‘Do you want to play disc golf?’ I was like, ‘What are you talking about?’ I was hooked.
“It’s really good exercise. I’m big into fitness. I was obsessed with it from then on.”
Kitchens has played disc golf at other courses, both nine-hole courses and 18-hole courses in Bowling Green, Hendersonville and Nashville. The closest course has been at Triple Creek Park in Gallatin, although Hartsville has recently unveiled a disc golf course as well.
“They had concrete tee pads (in Portland),” Kitchens said. “They had really nice baskets. It got my wheels turning.
“I run a lot. I run several times a week. I go up to Key Park to run a couple of times a week. I got to looking and thought, ‘This will be possible.’ I called my brother (Devin Shrum) and said, ‘Bring your portable basket up there.’ We got to mapping it out and made it happen.”
Kitchens then had to figure out how to turn his vision into a reality.
“In the beginning, I had no idea what to do,” Kitchens said. “I started with the city council. I knew the mayor (Jerry Wilmore), so I called him up. I said, ‘I don’t know how to go about this.’ He said that technically, the majority of the land that you’re wanting to put this own is owned by the two churches (Lafayette Church of Christ and Lafayette First Baptist Church). He said, ‘First of all, before we do anything, I want you to talk to them.’ I got a hold of them. I sent them a pitch and gave them a layout. They both went before their business conferences and looked at the layout. They were like, ‘Yeah, we think it’s a great idea.’ I got back in touch with Mayor Wilmore, and he said to come to a city council meeting.”
The Lafayette City Council was in favor of the course.
“I knew the city probably wouldn’t have enough money to fund the course,” Kitchens said. “I knew how much it would cost. I had a plan. My plan was to get local businesses to sponsor a hole in exchange for advertising.
“I went to the city council meeting back in October, and they said they wanted to sponsor a hole. They were my first sponsor.”
Kitchens had little difficulty in securing eight other sponsors, with a trip to speak to the Lafayette Rotary Club resulting in three more sponsors.
“People say this town doesn’t have anything for the young people to do,” Wilmore said. “K.J. came to me a few months back asking about putting a disc (course) in Key Park. I told him that three-fourths of Key Park belonged to the Church of Christ and the First Baptist Church, and he needed to get both those blessings to put it in. He approached both churches, and they were ok with him doing it. I went before the council and ask them about him putting some on the city part of Key Park, and they voted unanimously to allow it and even donated $1,000 for one basket.
“K.J. worked tirelessly to raise money for the other eight baskets and received overwhelming results. He got enough funding and installed nine total baskets.”
It all transpired quickly. By mid-November, all of the sponsors had made verbal commitments to donate, and when he received the final of those donation checks in early December, Kitchens purchased the baskets that day and also booked someone to lay the concrete for the tee pads. Concrete for the tee boxes was poured on Jan. 11, and Kitchens installed the baskets in the ground himself, completing that two weeks ago.
“When the baskets got to my house, I was like, ‘This is real,’ ” Kitchens said. “I got the last baskets installed and immediately played a round on it. Right now, I’m just pumped to be able to go out there and throw. You can play a full round right now.
“I’m hoping for mid to late April to have a grand-opening, community day. My goal is to have a grand opening with all of the sponsors.”
While the nine-hole course is playable now, the finishing touches are expected to be added soon when the course’s sign is placed at the park’s entrance and when tee signs are placed beside each tee box, which will allow participants know how many throws each hole takes to make par (which is the number of throws a player should take to complete the hole).
“We’ll drive by Key Park, and I’ll nearly wreck looking, making sure everything looks good,” Kitchens said. “It’s absolutely been a whirlwind. It’s been so fantastic. I didn’t have to twist any arms. Everybody that I asked for a donation was like, ‘Of course.’ Several people who have never played before have said they’re going to come play. I have been blown away by the support and how fast it’s been done. It’s been incredible. I couldn’t be happier with how everything has shaken out.”
Kitchens contends that it’s a game for almost anyone who is interested.
“As long as you can throw anything and make the disc fly a little bit, you can play disc golf,” Kitchens said. “That’s the good thing about it.”
With the Lafayette Lions and Lioness Club providing assistance and support during the process, Kitchens is thinking of holding a tournament that would take place in conjunction with the organization’s Hillbilly Days, which is held each June at Key Park.
“I don’t know much about disc golf, but I did find out that it’s kind of like the frisbee I threw as a kid, but that’s about the most I know,” Wilmore said. “There are even disc golf tournaments. So, that should bring players from all around.
“I did have one person that was concerned about walking (in Key Park) while they are playing. I told them that I guess they just need to walk faster and duck.”
