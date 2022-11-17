The Macon County Chamber of Commerce has announced Jean McClard as the grand marshal for “A Vintage Christmas,” the chamber’s Christmas parade that will be held in Lafayette on Dec. 3.
A staple of the community, McClard served the people of Macon County for 47 years of dedicated service side-by-side with her late husband, Bill McClard, at McClard Drugs, formerly located on the public square in Lafayette. Bill and Jean were always willing to go that extra mile for their customers and even today people still remember their generosity.
Jean was born in Hermitage on Dec. 19, 1926, and she graduated from Donelson High School. In 1947 she graduated from Tennessee Tech, earning a degree in home economics. She was the 4-H agent in Williamson County for two years. She first met Bill, who was born and raised in Macon County, at Tennessee Tech in the fall of 1945, after he had returned from World War II. In 1946, Bill went to UT Pharmacy School in Memphis and graduated in December of 1948, and on January 1, 1949 he bought the only drug store in Lafayette. The young couple married on June 16, 1949, and Jean McClard moved to Lafayette. She has one daughter, Cynthia, who lives in Brentwood.
McClard is an active member of Lafayette First Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years. She and her family are longtime supporters of the University of Tennessee, and the McClards have always encouraged young people to further their education. After Bill died, Jean and Cynthia formed the McClard Foundation for educational purposes. Recently, the McClard Foundation funded a project to provide eighth graders in all Macon County Schools the “History of Macon County” book written by Harold G. Blankenship. This project, organized by the Macon County Historical Society was made possible by their generous donation.
“Macon County is my home and has been for over 70 years, and I treasure all my friendships here in Lafayette,” said Jean. “I am truly honored to be chosen as this year’s Grand Marshall, representing my family.”
