The Macon County Chamber of Commerce has announced Jean McClard as the grand marshal for “A Vintage Christmas,” the chamber’s Christmas parade that will be held in Lafayette on Dec. 3.

A staple of the community, McClard served the people of Macon County for 47 years of dedicated service side-by-side with her late husband, Bill McClard, at McClard Drugs, formerly located on the public square in Lafayette. Bill and Jean were always willing to go that extra mile for their customers and even today people still remember their generosity.

— Submitted to the Times

