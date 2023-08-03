Macon County Fair LEGO building contest was held on Saturday morning in the Macon County Fairgrounds’ Martha Wilburn Pavilion.
All winners received a cash award, a Tri-County pen, and a ribbon, and first-place winners received a cash award, ribbon, Tri-County pen and trophy.
The contestants brought their own LEGO blocks and had 45 minutes to build their own creation.
Collin Fuqua received the people’s choice award.
The winners in each age group include:
3-6-year-old age division
First place|Bradleigh Pedigo
Second place|Jasper Hauskins
Third place|Jameson Hauskins
Fourth place|Foster Pedigo
7-10-year-old age division
First place|Ella Grace Fitzgerald
Second place|Braylon Johns
Third place|Luke Fitzgerald
Fourth place|Oliver White
11-14-year-old age division
Second place|Collin Fuqua
