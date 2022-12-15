Last week, I wrote of leaving a high-school basketball game one evening as heavy snow was arriving and how that my trip home in our farm pickup truck was delayed by my unwisely deciding to grab a bite to eat at a local restaurant.

At the column’s end, I was facing three challenges to overcome on my way home — the first being my making it up the hill to the Carthage city square. I backed up around a curve to attempt a running start, took a deep breath, a pressed the accelerator.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.