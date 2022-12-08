Macon County residents enjoyed two Christmas parades Saturday, with Lafayette’s during the day and Red Boiling Springs’s in the evening.
Lafayette
The Macon County Lafayette police and sheriff’s deputies were in the parade route as the Chamber of Commerce wanted to have a special showing for the hometown heroes as thank for the heroism they showed during the Macon County High School homecoming parade. It was during that event that officers averted a tragedy in stopping an erratic driver.
Jane Simpson always brings her grandchildren to the Christmas Parade.
“We love to come, seeing the band and the clowns driving those silly little cars. My granddaughter still loves seeing them,” said Simpson.
Damion Lopez and brother, Cruz Lopez came prepared. A warm coat and a bag to take all their sweet treats home.
“I like the band, especially the drums,” Damion saidm before the two went back to catching more candy.
Santa was atop a large fire truck yelling out Merry Christmas as Santa’s helpers threw out treats for the good boys and girl’s.
Red Boiling Springs
The sun may not have been out, but the holiday lights made the crowd forget it was a cloud filled day.
Tractor-trailer trucks, old Studebaker trucks, a Chevelle or two, and other vehicles were all providing the light for the evening.
“Now that is a way to do a tractor-trailer truck,” said Sam Pedigo. “I can’t believe how much time it takes to put all those lights on.”
“A night Christmas parade is a wonderful thing, with all those lights sparking, all we need is snow,” said Lori Simpson. “This parade was definitely worth the drive over here to take my kids to. We will be back next year.”
Lafayette parade winners
Best overall: Macon County 4-H
Large Business: 1st, NCTC; 2nd, Sole Design Cabinetry
Small Business: 1st, Stockyard Cafe; 2nd, The Beauty Bar
Nonprofit/Club: 1st, Macon County 4-H; 2nd, Sons of Confederate Veterans Jim Davis Camp
Churches: 1st, Lafayette Church of Christ; 2nd, Lafayette Missionary Baptist Church
Antique car/truck: 1st, Gail Herald
Individual car/truck: 1st, Dylan Murphy
Pageant queen: 1st, Macon County Fair Board
Horse & buggy/rider: 1st, Brittany Rich
ATV/UTV: Roger Long
