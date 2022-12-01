Red Boiling Springs celebrated the addition of fitness equipment and a playground to Old Lake Park with a ribbon cutting last week.
“I think we as a community are extremely, pleased with the upgrades to the park,” said Mayor Kenneth Hollis during the Nov. 22 event.
The park upgrades come thanks to a $1 million grant from the BlueCross Foundation, and the mayor said the funding will also build a gazebo and restroom facilities. He credited Red Boiling Springs resident Crystal Justice for making it all possible.
“Crystal Justice has done a phenomenal job in getting this grant from the BlueCross Foundation,” Hollis said. “We are very grateful to be one of the three communities in Tennessee that were selected by the BlueCross Foundation.”
Hollis continued, “The families I’ve spoken with are just thrilled to have this in the area. The attention to a child’s safety with the equipment, and even the ground they might land on, are fantastic.”
Crystal Justice has spent the last few days talking to the community about the park.
“You hear a resounding yes, from those I talked to,” Justice said. “I could not be happier for my neighbors. “You can just tell, the kids are happy, families are, and a way to get healthy.”
She added, “I am also hoping we can get restroom facilities that are winterproof out there. I see this area being in use year round, especially for the walkers and joggers.”
Now that the park is done, Justice said she’s ready for the next challenge.
“There might be a few more projects I am working on. One might be the Violent Crime act that Gov. Bill Lee has enacted,” Justice said. “Where there are funds being assessed to communities with a history of crime. And, I can’t wait to tell you about all the others soon. Lets enjoy the new park for a bit. Then I am back to work for my community.”
Hollis said the city has more work planned.
“Other projects we will be involved in are getting the covered bridges worked on, some renovations at City Hall, and a few projects at Bilbrey Park,” Hollis said.
