The annual Little Miss, Petite Miss and Junior Miss Macon County Beauty Pageants will be held Feb. 25 and registration is underway.
Little Miss Macon County will be held at 3 p.m. at Macon County High School. All contestants must be ages 4-6 on or before that date, must be a resident and/or attend school in Macon County and must wear pageant dresses.
Practice will be Feb. 21 and Feb. 23 at 3:15-4:45 p.m.
Petite Miss Macon County will be held at 4:30 p.m. All contestants must be ages 7-9 on or before that date, must be a resident and/or attend school in Macon County and must wear pageant dresses.
Practice will be Feb. 21 at 4:45 p.m.
Junior Miss Macon County will follow at 6 p.m. All contestants must be ages 10-12 on or before Feb. 25, must be a resident and/or attend school in Macon County and must wear pageant dresses.
Practice will be Feb. 23 at 4:45pm.
A $35 entry fee is required upon registration. Miss Photogenic contest is an additional $5. The photo should be brought to the first practice. Please make checks payable to MCHS FCCLA, which sponsors the event.
For more information on how to register, contact organizer at 615-666-4320 or go to the Beauty Pageants hosted by MCHS FCCLA Facebook page.
