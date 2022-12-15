The Macon County Sprinter’s Group held its annual Jingle Bell Run on Dec. 3.
The club thanks the following businesses for their support in making the event successful:
615 On the Square, Alexander Funeral Home, American Exterior Supply, Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Artis Networks, Blankenship’s Auto & Collision, Bransford Electrical & Mechanical, Championship Trophies, Citizens Bank, Clark Lumber, Dorris Brothers Discount Flooring, Gene Carman III, Goodman Trucking Co., Inc., John Ashburn, Jumping Jack’s Inflatables, Knollwood Manor, Lafayette Hometown Foods, Lafayette Pharmacy, Modern Automotive Group, Macon Bank & Trust, Macon Community Hospital, Macon County Chronicle, Macon County Times, Macon Iron Fitness, Macon Lumber Company, Macon One Stop, Macon Trousdale Farmers CO-OP, Middle TN Anesthesia Providers, Mike’s Food Valu, Modern Structures, North Central Telephone, Performance Feeds, Powell & Meadows Insurance, Primary Healthcare Group, Smith Insurance, SheBrews, Steve Cothron, Stuff Helps, Tennplasco, Thompson Diesel, Trent’s Progrounds, Tri-County Electric, Tuck’s Building Center, Vester Land Surveying, and Webbtown Propane.
12 and under
Male 1st place Ace Meader, 2nd Landon Presley, 3rd Bentley Halcomb
Female 1st place Addison Whittemore, 3rd place Brayley Law and 2nd place Georgia Hackert.
13-17
Male 1st place Josiah Goke, 2nd Tucker Brown and 3rd Evan Groesbeck
Female 1st place Aubrie Ward, 2nd Violet Hackert, and 3rd Taylor Ward
18-25
1st place Shelby Udovich, 2nd Taylor Ward, and 3rd Taylor Cox
26-40
Male 1st place Taylor Caldwell, KJ Kitchens, Logan Dickens (not pictured)
Female 1st Holly Snyder, Logan Caldwell with daughter Adalynn and 3rd Brittany Law
41 and up
Male 1st place Jackie Dawson, 2nd Scott Barnes, 3rd Pete Groesbeck
Female 1st Treva Buck, Cindy Brazel, Marie Davis
Best Costume: Brayley Law and Tuff Dickens
Overall Male Taylor Caldwell and Overall Female Aubrie Ward
— Submitted to the Times
