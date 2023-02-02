The Downtown Sound photo

From left, Willy Scruggs, Rocky Covington and Cory Rowe make up the local southern rock band the Scarecrows. The band was selected to kick off the new Hartsville summer concert series, the Downtown Sound, which is slated to launch May 11.

 Submitted

The Downtown Sound, a new summer concert series, is coming to historic downtown Hartsville beginning in May and running through August.

Each month, the event will be free of charge and will feature local Middle Tennessee southern rock and country artists.

