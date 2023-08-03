Macy Lynn Turner was selected as the Macon County Fair princess last weekend.
Addison Key was selected as first runner-up, with Kurstan Ann Trisdale second runner-up, Chanley Lashae Wix third runner-upp, Emma Carolina Gass fourth runner-up and Cadie Elizabeth Wohlgamuth as fifth runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.