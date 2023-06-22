The Itty Bitty Hillbilly Pageant was held last Thursday evening at Key Park, on the opening night of Hillbilly Days.
Makenna Farley received the best overall award, and Colton Smith received the best dressed award.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Itty Bitty Hillbilly Pageant was held last Thursday evening at Key Park, on the opening night of Hillbilly Days.
Makenna Farley received the best overall award, and Colton Smith received the best dressed award.
Top finishers in each age division include:
Boys0-6 months
Winner: Grady Goodman
Second place: Baylor Shaw and Elijah Bradford
Third place: Winston White
7-11 months
Winner: Tate Michal Brown
Second place: Daxton Ferryman
Third place: Takoda Fox Reid
1-year-olds
Winner: Knox Carter
Second place: Amauri Summers
Third place: Hayden Nelson
3-year-olds
Winner: Cayleb Horton
Second place: Phenix Scott Beasley
Third place: Hayden Jones
4-year-olds
Winner: Colton James Smith
Girls0-6 months
Winner: Adeline Ellis Maynard
Second place: Chloe Kelton
Third place: Madilyn Barrera
7-11 months
Winner: Makenna Paige Farley
Second place: Riverlynn Hauskins
Third place: Raelynn Grace Humphrey
1-year-olds
Winner: Kyan Byrd
Second place: Josie White/Mazikene Kirby
Third place: Charlie White
2-year-olds
Winner: Kalani Mae Tirjan
Second place: Weslynn Carter
Third place: Brylee Branford
3-year-olds
Winner: Cora Owen
Second place: Nova Murrey
Third place: River Cliburn
4-year-olds
Winner: Kyra Rose Hall/Kori Carver
Second place: Jeanette Nelson
Third place: Jodi Kay Reed
5-year-olds
Winner: Kynleigh Welch
Second place: Starla Selle
Third place: Emma Dean Little
6-year-olds
Winner: Nevaeh Grace Smith
Second place: Emma Martin
Third place: Azel May Bradford
7-year-olds
Winner: Paisley Roark
Second place: Mylenna Harris
Third place: Jaylah Schefke
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.