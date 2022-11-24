Alexis White, is a teacher in the agriculture program at Macon County High School. Working in that capacity since 2021, White has a career that she truly enjoys.
“I really enjoy sharing experiences and providing the knowledge that may shape my students lives,” White said. “For example, I have had a number of students take my class just to have a class. They weren’t interested in agriculture, but watching that change in them is fulfilling. One student told me, ‘I don’t care about this stuff, I just needed an extra class. This is not anything that can help me.’
“Several weeks into the class and I finally figured out how to reach him,” she continued. “He loved gaming, I was speaking with him about it and how the ag class can help him in his gaming. He came in the following week showing me this greenhouse he built online. He had spent two hours creating it.”
“Watching them take my classes and grow in their own life is definitely rewarding,” White added.
“Outside of the classroom, I truly enjoy agriculture. I am not just teaching them, I’m sharing my experiences with the students. My family owns over 200 acres, and I’m the fifth generation of the Bartley-Goad family to live on the farm,” White said. “My husband and I have 25 acres, and we love the experience. I am hoping to share with my daughter all the wonderful things my family has taught me. She just may be the sixth generation to tend to this land.”
