The 13th annual St. Jude Charity Auction proved more than lucky as the event raised a record of more than $57,000 on Saturday in the Sally Wells Building at the Macon County Fairgrounds. A standing-room only crowd turned out for the event, led by Ben Bray Real Estate and Auction Company, that raises money to support the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis. “This was our best one yet,” said Ben Bray, owner of Ben Bray Real Estate and Auction Company. “We’ve been very fortunate that this community has always had an outpouring of support for this.” Bray said that the event has now raised almost $500,000 for the hospital and he credited the generosity of the community, both for donating items to be auctioned and for buying them. One attendee, Phillip Stone, had a personal connection to St. Jude. “I have a good friend whose daughter went there with cancer when she was just a young girl. Today, she is healthy and going to college,” he said. “I have found some really great deals here and of course it is for a good cause.”
