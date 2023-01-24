The Macon County High School varsity cheer squad held a Disney Princesses and Superheroes pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday at the school as team prepares for a February trip to Orlando, Florida, for the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The co-ed team of 10 girls and four boys earned the trip through a second-place finish at a state competition last fall. Head Coach Kyla Slaven thanked the parents who volunteered to help prepare and serve the pancakes and bacon.
