Members of the Macon County High School cheerleading squad, back row, from left, are Billy Scruggs, Mason Swindle, Gavin Smith, Bryan Higgins, Keenan Whit, Macy Turner, Jadyn Presley, Veronica Vaughn and Chloe Tuttlej; and front row, Jacqueline Matias, Jolee Oliver, Braylon Flowers, Isabella Simons, Angela Perez and Bennar Oliver.

The Macon County High School varsity cheer squad held a Disney Princesses and Superheroes pancake breakfast fundraiser Saturday at the school as team prepares for a February trip to Orlando, Florida, for the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The co-ed team of 10 girls and four boys earned the trip through a second-place finish at a state competition last fall. Head Coach Kyla Slaven thanked the parents who volunteered to help prepare and serve the pancakes and bacon.

