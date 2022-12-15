With a heart for the less fortunate, 15-year-old Macon County resident Alivia Grace Herrington is blessing the area homeless this Christmas with warm socks, personal care items, and a friendly smile.
And through a special project, Herrington wants to bring comfort and happiness to those in need.
“I really like helping people,” said Herrington, who has a Hartsville address. “I like to make people smile. I really like making their day.”
Herrington — a country girl, singer, songwriter, dancer, ventriloquist, and a homeschooled high-school student — is spear-heading a family project called Socks for the Homeless.
“I thought of the project myself,” said Herrington. “It’s me (doing the project), and my family is helping too.”
The idea for Socks for the Homeless came about when Herrington’s father was getting rid of a pair of old socks.
“My dad was about to throw away a pair of socks,” said Herrington. “I was thinking, ‘They are still good socks.’ But he said, ‘No one is going to need them.’ That’s when I thought, ‘What about the homeless?’ That’s where the idea came from ... Socks for the Homeless.”
Herrington arranged with the staff at the Fred A. Vaught Library in Hartsville to set out a box to collect donations for her project.
“We are taking donations right now at the Hartsville library,” said Herrington. “I am thinking about getting stockings and stuffing them with the socks and the other little donated items. Right now, we are looking at Gallatin and Nashville as possible places to hand out the stockings to people.”
For those interested in donating, Herrington is collecting packs of new socks and new travel-sized personal care items, such as toothpaste, toothbrushes, and deodorant. All items can be dropped off at the library during regular business hours until Dec. 22.
