The Macon County High School FCCLA chapter, led by members Ashlyn Himes and Serenity Austin, collected 217 mostly personal hygiene items to donate to the Emmanuel House. The Emmanuel House is a new nonprofit transitional living facility for women and children in Macon County. There, women can find temporary housing, spiritual mentorship, transportation, life skill training, education and access to recovery and social services. We would like to thank our Tiger fans for showing their support.
Latest News
- Registration open for annual Macon County pageants
- Teacher Profile - Cristina Yokley Anderson
- Macon County teacher earns doctorate
- UT Extension offers farm family health, wellness program
- Grizzlies withstand late rally to defeat Spurs 121-113
- Annual songwriters' competition comes to RBS
- Drugs, assaults dominate local crime
- Abortion, roads, trans youth top Tennessee lawmaking session
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.