The Macon County High School FCCLA chapter, led by members Ashlyn Himes and Serenity Austin, collected 217 mostly personal hygiene items to donate to the Emmanuel House. The Emmanuel House is a new nonprofit transitional living facility for women and children in Macon County. There, women can find temporary housing, spiritual mentorship, transportation, life skill training, education and access to recovery and social services. We would like to thank our Tiger fans for showing their support.

