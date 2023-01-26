Macon County 4-H is celebrating its first national championship after the team of Delaney Turner, Graycee West, Ella Flynn and Logan West won first place at the competition in Denver, Colorado.
The four competed in the National Consumer Decision Making Contest and the National FCS Skill-A-Thon Contest. It was their performance in CDM that earned them the title.
For CDM, the team judged six classes about activewear, carry-on luggage, place settings, smoothies, subscription shopping, and wearable technology, gave two sets of oral reasons, and completed a group think activity about ground transportation.
The CDM Team received 1st place Overall Team, 1st place in Class Placings, 2nd place in Oral Reasons, and 2nd place in Group Think Activity. Turner was named 1st place High Individual Overall, 3rd place for Class Placings, and 4th place for Oral Reasons. Logan West received 5th place High Individual for Oral Reasons.
For FCS Skill-A-Thon, the team identified 75 items related to food/cooking, housing/interior design, and sewing/clothing, judged two classes about cereal and fast food, and completed a life skills assessment over job interviewing. The team received 3rd place Overall Team and 4th place for Life Skills Assessment.
Layla Amons, Kyra White, Delaney Turner, and Ella Flynn competed in the National Meats Judging Contest in Fort Collins, Colorado. The team identified 30 retail cuts, judged retail, wholesale, and carcass classes, and gave 3 sets of oral reasons. They received 5th place Team for Oral Reasons and 8th place Team Overall.
During the trip from Jan. 3-8, the 4-H members had many exciting experiences, such as exploring the Rocky Mountains, snow tubing, ice skating, trying Colorado cuisine, attending the National Western Stock Show, Parade, and Rodeo. Also, while the CDM team competed, Layla Amons and Kyra White, Meat Judging Team members, participated in a practice contest at the University of Wyoming to prepare for the National Meats Judging Contest, and after the practice contest, they explored the Frontier Days Museum and the Cheyenne Museum.
Extension agent and coach Michaela Pedigo said the program is proud of each of these 4-H members for their accomplishments and considers this trip to be a success. It was truly an experience of a lifetime filled with learning, competition, and adventure that will always be remembered.
Pedigo also thanked all of the sponsors, community members, and parents for their support.
“Without your generous contributions, these 4-H members’ journey to Western National Roundup would not have been possible,” she said.
