Macon County 4-H is celebrating its first national championship after the team of Delaney Turner, Graycee West, Ella Flynn and Logan West won first place at the competition in Denver, Colorado.

The four competed in the National Consumer Decision Making Contest and the National FCS Skill-A-Thon Contest. It was their performance in CDM that earned them the title.

— Submitted to the Times

