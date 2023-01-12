Macon County Junior High School special education teacher Karen McLerran graduated from East Tennessee State University on Dec. 10, 2022 with a doctorate in education leadership with a concentration of school leadership.
McLerran’s research was conducted for two years as she focused on the Perception of Middle School Teachers Regarding Differentiation Instruction. The purpose of this qualitative phenomenological study was to examine the perceptions of middle school teachers regarding differentiation of instruction for students with mild to moderate disabilities.
