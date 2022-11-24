The Macon County High School pageant was held on Nov. 15, 2022 at the school. Laura Bray was chosen as the 2022-23 Miss MCHS Queen and Miss Photogenic. Lucretia Chandler was named Miss Congeniality; Caydra Jenkins, first runner-up; Anna Johns, second runner-up; Sidne Morgan; third runner-up; and Kamryn Vester, fourth runner-up.
