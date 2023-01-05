Macon County High School ninth grade English teacher Corey Hammock grew up in Westmoreland, but now calls Lafayette home.
Macon County High School ninth grade English teacher Corey Hammock grew up in Westmoreland, but now calls Lafayette home.
Growing up in the Sumner and Macon County areas, Hammock noticed people working hard and being of service to the communities.
“I saw my career as this opportunity to be of service and help someone,” said Hammock. “It has made a tremendous impact on my life. Most of the relationships that I currently have in my life are as a result of my teaching career.
“I think the best events of teaching have been when you are able to take something beyond those four walls into ‘real life,’ and watch the young folks grow into adulthood.
“For example, being asked to be a part of something important in their lives in later years like attending reception/wedding, etc. Also, when I have had family to pass away, I have had a lot of support from people who I have encountered through teaching. I cannot begin to describe how much small things like that affect me. When you can both laugh and cry with people in later years that tells you that you have made the impact that you desire. I love staying wired in and connected with former students/colleagues as they make their way through life.
“A lot of my kids in class, and across the education community might not realize how much fun I can be, or what I get credit for. English teachers get the stereotype of being very stern and serious all the time and that is not me.
“Outside of the classroom. I love live music! I go to concerts, sporting/fan events, and taking small trips quite often. If there is something fun around and I know about it, I love to do it. It helps bring ‘color’ to the ‘black and white’ life that most would assume about someone in my line of work.”
