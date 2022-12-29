Lindsey Shipley is a third grade teacher at Central Elementary School
“I grew up in Lafayette and went to school in Macon County as well. I graduated college from TSU.
Lindsey Shipley is a third grade teacher at Central Elementary School
“I grew up in Lafayette and went to school in Macon County as well. I graduated college from TSU.
“I have always wanted to be a teacher ever since I was in second grade at Central Elementary School. I had Tonya Kirby as a teacher that year and she really inspired me. I stuck with that career choice all throughout high school and of course college as well.
“I wanted to teach in Macon County Schools to give back to my community. I always enjoyed school as a kid, was very involved in extracurriculars in high school, and have just always thought it was a wonderful school system. When I was in high school, I participated in the Service Learning program and I spent a lot of time in Mrs. Esther Langford’s third grade classroom. I truly enjoyed my time there, and that motivated me even more to stick with that career choice as I went into college. I got to see how much of a family-oriented school system it was, which was what I was hoping to work for in the future. I also want my children to go to school in this county as well. It’s a county full of many fantastic teachers who I know would have a great impact on my own children.
“Outside of teaching, I am a wife and mother to three little boys. Easton, 9, Kameron, 4, and Waylon, 9 months. They keep Aaron (my husband) and I very busy. We are the busiest during sports season. During the months of April through October you can likely find us at the baseball field or the football field!
“One thing about me that I think my students would be surprised about is that before teaching, I have been a cashier, a waitress and a secretary through college!”
