Cristina Yokley Anderson teaches high school agriculture at Red Boling Springs School. She is a lifelong resident of Macon County, other than the time she spent at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.

“When I was a senior in high school I knew I wanted to do something in agriculture, but also wanted to do something that involved children. Mr. Law was talking to me about being an ag teacher, and after thinking about it for a while it was the perfect fit. I am in my 13th year of teaching at RBS,” said Anderson.

