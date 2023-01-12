Cristina Yokley Anderson teaches high school agriculture at Red Boling Springs School. She is a lifelong resident of Macon County, other than the time she spent at Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville.
“When I was a senior in high school I knew I wanted to do something in agriculture, but also wanted to do something that involved children. Mr. Law was talking to me about being an ag teacher, and after thinking about it for a while it was the perfect fit. I am in my 13th year of teaching at RBS,” said Anderson.
Graduating from Macon County High School, she said she absolutely loved this county and knew that she did not want to go anywhere else. She had hoped to have a position here after college and one became available as soon as she graduated.
“I am very blessed to be able to teach close to my home and at a school that treats all the faculty and staff like family.” Anderson said. “I am married to Logan Anderson and we have Avarie 12, Yokley 2, and Lynlee 4 months old. We live on a farm where we have horses, cattle, and one dog, Waylon.
“So, what my students probably don’t know about me. My first job involved working in the tobacco patches, hauling in square baled hay, and cutting firewood. I also am not a fan of flowers, but I teach the greenhouse course and we usually have an amazing greenhouse sale in the spring! I always hated when mom would bring in flowers and I had help her with them.”
