A new survey shows many young people are worried about losing access to birth control.

The survey from the nonprofit Power to Decide found that about seven in 10 young adults think the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which protected the right to an abortion, will also limit access to birth control. Federal lawmakers have stepped in with the “Right to Contraception Act,” which passed in the U.S. House but stalled in the Senate.

