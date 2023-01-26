When Carla Jean Ferraro purchased her Trousdale County home in 2006, she was unaware that the old Beal Cemetery, which dates back to 1900, was located somewhere on her property.

However, after receiving the news of its existence, the homeowner embarked on a search for information regarding the old burial site and its probable location.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.