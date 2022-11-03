I suppose, of all the smells of country living, the smell of skunks or hogs is the most odoriferous … I was going to write “odorous,” but I discovered the word odoriferous when I looked it up in Webster’s Dictionary.

Of course, the smell of rotten eggs should be right up there with skunks and hogs, but the smell of rotten eggs just doesn’t have the staying-around power of the other two. I have been hit with a rotten egg in the middle of a corn cob battle. I have been sprayed in the face by a skunk, and I have worked around hogs most of my life. So, I know of what I am writing.

Hartsville resident Jack McCall is an author and motivational speaker.

