KNOXVILLE — University of Tennessee Extension’s Department of Family and Consumer Sciences is inviting farm families and community members to participate in the Tennessee Farm Family Health and Wellness Program. The program is a Zoom-based webinar that provides farm families with the tools to cope with and thrive amongst the various challenges unique to farm families. Registration is open now at fcs.tennessee.edu/mffhw/.

Carrie Castille, senior vice chancellor and senior vice president of the UT Institute of Agriculture, is excited for UT Extension to offer this program for a second year in a row. “The most important assets on a farm are the people,” says Castille. “The Tennessee Farm Family Health and Wellness Program is focused on making long-term health investments in Tennessee farm families and their communities. UT Extension is pleased to continue partnering with farmers in promoting health, wellness and a thriving future.”

— Submitted to the Times

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.