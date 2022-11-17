Macon County recognized its veterans with two events last week.
A blue sky and a soaring American flag greeted the more than 100 at The Barn in Lafayette for a breakfast Nov. 9 sponsored by Macon Bank and Trust.
Macon County recognized its veterans with two events last week.
A blue sky and a soaring American flag greeted the more than 100 at The Barn in Lafayette for a breakfast Nov. 9 sponsored by Macon Bank and Trust.
Johnathan West, president of Macon Bank and Trust, welcomed all to event, which featured Tennessee’s commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services, Major Gen. Tommy Baker.
“The duty you all have faced through the different wars, eras and combat zones, does not go unnoticed,” West said. “We will continue to salute the service and sacrifices you made for this great country.”
Baker shared his mission of serving all veterans, along with their families.
“I understand the service and sacrifices that we all have faced. Each person’s story is different, but we all share the honor of our country that we fought for, and the freedoms we embrace,” Baker said. “The men in this room are part of the greatest military challenges our country faced. I salute you for all you have done, and am in awe of the work you continue to do by sharing the history, and why it is so important for this living history to be told.”
Baker spent quite a bit of his visit speaking with veterans one-on-one. Some of the veterans were Tom Dallas and Keith Hardy, who both served in the Marines.
“I was proud then to serve, and to still have my fellow veterans I served with, well it is just an honor you can’t describe,” Hardy said.
The weather was not so welcoming in Red Boiling Springs on Saturday morning, where that town’s The37150 Community Center hosted a ceremony honoring veterans.
Air Force veteran James Reece spent 16 of his 26 years in the service in the South Pacific, a region he had a chance to return to on a missionary trip long after his service ended.
“I didn’t know if it was a good idea to go or not,” he said. “A lot of memories were still fresh in my mind.”
Reece continued, “I did go. And, it was an honor to visit many of the areas we were active in. Many things changed for the better, which I was happy to see. You just never forget some of the things you bring home with you. This time, I was happy to leave many of those memories there.”
