The second-half of 2021 had many newsworthy events take place in Macon County, including successes in various sports.
Here is a rundown of some of the highlights of the second half of 2021:
July
• The Lafayette 11-12-year-old Little League All-Star team reached the state tournament, scoring back-to-back wins against rival Westmoreland to claim the berth in the state tournament. The Lafayette All-Stars finished the season with a pair of losses in the state tournament, which was played in Maryville.
• Macon County softball player Abby Shoulders was named to the Tennessee Sports Writers All-State softball team. Shoulders batted .558 and scored 65 runs for the Tigerettes and also had 41 extra base hits.
• Macon County 4-H members Emma Stevens and Joseph Knight participated in the 4-H Shooting Sports National Competition in Grand Island, Neb.
• Former Macon County football standout Seth Carlisle was awarded the Robert Hill Johnson Award, the highest honor given to football players at Tennessee Tech for his work in spring practice.
• Erica Woodard was named principal at Central Elementary School in Lafayette. Also, Leslie Goad was named principal at Red Boiling Springs Elementary.
• Elliott McGuire, of the Macon County High School Future Farmers of America chapter, was named the state winner of the environmental and natural resources management proficiency, at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention in Gatlinburg. Dominic Green, of the Macon County FFA chapter, was named the state winner of the Agricultural Mechanics-Repair and Maintenance Placement proficiency at the 93rd Tennessee FFA State Convention in Gatlinburg.
August
• Carnival rides, funnel cakes and cotton candy were prevalent the first week of August as the annual Macon County Fair took place at the Macon County Fairgrounds.
• The Lafayette City Council had a special called meeting to help address the loss of several officers and to remedy that turnover with some new hires. Not only were new officers hired, but the council voted to make improvements to officers’ pay and their insurance plan.
• On Aug. 2, the Macon County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Westmoreland Police Officers Dominic Mancino with one count of solicitation of a minor and one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.
• Two resolutions that would have allowed beer to be sold in restaurants and that would have allowed beer to be sold from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays failed on their second readings at the Lafayette City Council meeting on Aug. 3 due to one member of the council being absent due to illness. At the council’s July meeting, both resolutions passed by a 4-2 vote on the first reading, and such votes have to have four ayes in order to pass by the city’s charter and bylaws.
Council member Tom Roberts — who also voted in favor of the resolutions in July — had recently been hospitalized and was not able to attend the meeting, leaving the vote at 3-2 in favor of the resolutions, causing it to fail.
• Joseph Eugene Chestnut, Jr., 55, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. Tracy Chestnut, 42, was found dead in her home — located on the 400 block of McClure Street — on the evening of Aug. 10.
• Lafayette native Barry Marshall was recently appointed as a Macon County commissioner, representing District 5. Marshall’s appointment came about as a result of the opening in District 5 following the death of Scott Cothron, a fifth district representative who lost his battle with cancer on June 19.
• The spillage of growth from Metro Nashville has made its way to Macon County.
Macon County, in the latest 2020 census numbers released on Aug. 12, had a 13.34-% increase in population from the census numbers that were released in 2010. Macon County, according to the most recent numbers, has a population of 25,216 people, up from 22,248 a decade ago. The 13.34-% increase puts Macon County as the 10th-fastest growing county in Tennessee, which now has a statewide population of 6.9 million people.
• Macon County opened football season with a 34-12 home victory over East Robertson. Quarterback Braydee Brooks threw two touchdown passes, and freshman Gabe Borders had a receiving score and a rushing score for the Tigers.
September
• The historic Armour Hotel in Red Boiling Springs changed hands as owners Dennis and Debra Emery sold the landmark after 13 years to Mark and Kally Efros, who moved here from Arizona to take over the business.
• Red Boiling Springs football posted its first non-region victory since 2018, downing visiting Cosby with a 20-0 shutout.
• Macon County High celebrated homecoming with Myle Crowder being selected as homecoming queen. There was the annual homecoming parade through town and homecoming week ended with the Tigers trouncing Livingston, 37-0.
• Red Boiling Springs also celebrated homecoming with Hannah Wilson being chosen as homecoming queen. A parade was held through town as part of the celebration.
• Lafayette native and long-time pop star Rita Coolidge was honored with a Tennessee Musical Pathways marker being erected on the square in Lafayette just outside Macon Bank and Trust’s downtown location.
• Macon County golfer Maddox Crowder qualified for the state golf tournament.
October
• After much debate and protests from some citizens, the Lafayette City Council passed both the sale of beer in restaurants and the sale of beer on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., by a vote of 4-2. Council members voting for the measures included Tom Roberts, David Kempf, Jeff Hudson and Debra Harris. Jason Phelps and Steve Turner voted no on both proposals.
• Dairy Queen announced plans to place a location in Lafayette. Chris Crowder will own the new store.
•Macon County High golfer Maddox Crowder took home the Class AA state championship with a one-stroke victory in the two-day event.
• The annual Radio Auction for the Lioness and Lions Club raised a record $24,000 during the three-day event.
• Children’s book author Amy Parker is chosen as the grand marshal of the Lafayette Christmas Parade.
November
• It was announced that Lafayette’s two Subway Restaurant locations would merge into one, and be located in the old Krystal building on Highway 52. The move is expected to be finalized in early 2022.
• The annual Veterans Day ceremony was held at the courthouse on the square with a parade over to Key Park following the event.
• The Macon County Commission took up consideration of abolishing constables in the county. However, the measure failed to gain traction in an official vote, as the motion did not receive a second.
• The Macon County School Board and the Tennessee College of Applied Technology debated over a solution to the TCAT extension campus in Red Boiling Springs, which the school board wants to keep open, but TCAT stated it was losing money to operate the vocational facility.
December
• The month kicked off with Christmas parades in both Red Boiling Springs and Lafayette on Dec. 4.
• County Mayor Steve Jones revealed to the county commission that Macon County would be receiving a $ 1million grant to go toward the expansion of the county’d industrial park. The county has been trying to buy more land to be able to expand the area.
• The county, which abandoned the Rite-Aid building as an option for county administrative offices, worked an agreement with the City of Lafayette to purchase 10 acres on which to construct a new building, worked to acquire two more acres from the city to go toward the proposed new county admin building.
