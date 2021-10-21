The Lafayette Lions and Lioness Lions Clubs will host their 25th annual Radio Auction on Oct. 25-27 on WLCT-FM 102.1.
Over the years, the auction has grown immensely and has become the Lions Club’s biggest fundraiser.
“This is our 25th year. So it’s an event that has gone from a very small fundraiser the first few years to our biggest fundraiser. We have it at one of two locations every year,” said Monica Gann, who is helping to head up the auction. “It’s either at Citizens Bank or Macon Bank. We rotate every year. This year it’s at Macon Bank, the location on Red Boiling Springs Road. We’ve got to be somewhere where they have numerous phone lines for people to call in. Merchants in town donate items that we auction off, and so do just every day run-of-the-mill people.”
As evidence of how much the auction has grown over the years, Gann said, “The first two or three years, we made about $2,000. Last year, we made $18,000.”
The Lions Club uses all the money raised from the auction and other events to purchase glasses and hearing aids for those who are in need of them.
“Hillbilly Days is one of the big things we do and the auction is the other thing we do to raise money throughout the year. We are one of those organizations that nothing is kept. What we raise goes back into the community,” Gann explained. “The people who are in the club take care of the operating expenses with the dues we pay. Everything we take in goes back into the community to buy glasses and hearing aids, and whatever anybody needs.”
Physical items that are in the auction can be viewed on the Lions Club Facebook page. Other items that are service based won’t be listed on Facebook, but will still be available for bid. Items that people want to donate to the auction can be dropped off at Whittemore Bookkeeping on Scottsville Road.
“They way we’ve set it up the last few years, if people donate physical items, we take pictures of them and put them on our Facebook page and see what color they are and what size they are,” Gann said. “You can’t do that if somebody donates a haircut, but we’ll put on there that Johnna’s donated a haircut. We’ve got one place that donated a half day Bobcat rental. There’s not really much you can put in the way of pictures for that.”
The event has become such a big deal that this year the hours of the radiothon auction have been expanded each evening from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
“Even before we posted when the days were going to be, we had people on Facebook asking us when was it going to be. They were looking forward to it,” Gann said. “This year, we’ve extended our times a little, because last year we could hardly pack it into the three nights. So last year, we had it from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., every night. This year, we’ve increased it from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., each night.”
