Although the Macon County Commission meeting was rather brief on Monday night, the topic of the much-debated wheel tax surfaced once again at the Macon County Courthouse as county attorney Guy Holliman revisited the history of the wheel tax.
While the wheel tax has been in place in Macon County since 1988, talks of a possible increase have emerged as commissioners are looking closely at funding options for a proposed new vocational school in Lafayette that would replace the old Tri-County Vocational Center in Red Boiling Springs.
“I know we’ve talked about wheel tax until it has everybody’s head spinning,” said Holliman. “We first passed the wheel tax in 1988. When it was first passed, that resolution did not designate a purpose for the wheel tax. It could be used for any debt or expense that the county had.
“Thirteen years later, in 2001, that wheel tax was increased by $10. Then in 2009, we passed another addition to the wheel tax. And when it was increased in 2001, that resolution said that it could be used for schools, construction and renovation bonds, or any other indebtedness of the county. So, basically, it could be used for anything.”
At a public hearing on April 3, Macon County Mayor Steve Jones explained the position of the county regarding the wheel tax as debate continued over the proposed tax increase that would possibly fund the new school.
“The only way for us to afford to build a (school) building is through revenue that is generated from property tax or wheel tax,” said Macon County Mayor Steve Jones. “We don’t want to have to build a new building, but it’s kind of obvious that if we don’t have anywhere for these kids to go, we are going to have to build a building. So, that’s what puts us in this position.”
As commissioners search for solutions to potentially fund a new vocational school, the issue will be revisited at a later date.
