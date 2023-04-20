Commission meeting photo

Macon County Attorney Guy Holliman, left, and Macon County Mayor Steve Jones met with county commissioners on Monday night as Holliman gave a brief history of the county’s wheel tax. Commissioners are presently debating about increasing the wheel tax as one possible option for funding a proposed new vocational school in Lafayette.

 Roxanne Lambert/Macon County Times

Although the Macon County Commission meeting was rather brief on Monday night, the topic of the much-debated wheel tax surfaced once again at the Macon County Courthouse as county attorney Guy Holliman revisited the history of the wheel tax.

While the wheel tax has been in place in Macon County since 1988, talks of a possible increase have emerged as commissioners are looking closely at funding options for a proposed new vocational school in Lafayette that would replace the old Tri-County Vocational Center in Red Boiling Springs.

