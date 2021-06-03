Eight Macon County 4-H archery members traveled to Cookeville and competed in the State 4-H Archery Jamboree.
At the competition there were compound open, compound hunter, genesis, and recurve divisions.
Kelvin Stevens served as the county coach.
Top 10 placings were as follows:
Compound
open division
Senior high division (grades 8-12)
Joshua Knight, sixth place
Joseph Knight, eighth place
Emma Stevens, ninth place
Junior high division (grades 6-8)
Jessa Spears, third place
Garik Davis, seventh place
Compound hunter division
Senior high division (grades 8-12)
Elijah Wheet, seventh place
Junior high division (grades 6-8)
Koye Russell, first place
Bree Wheet, ninth place
— Submitted
