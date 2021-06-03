Eight Macon County 4-H archery members traveled to Cookeville and competed in the State 4-H Archery Jamboree.

At the competition there were compound open, compound hunter, genesis, and recurve divisions.

Kelvin Stevens served as the county coach.

Top 10 placings were as follows:

Compound

open division

Senior high division (grades 8-12)

Joshua Knight, sixth place

Joseph Knight, eighth place

Emma Stevens, ninth place

Junior high division (grades 6-8)

Jessa Spears, third place

Garik Davis, seventh place

Compound hunter division

Senior high division (grades 8-12)

Elijah Wheet, seventh place

Junior high division (grades 6-8)

Koye Russell, first place

Bree Wheet, ninth place

— Submitted

