The Macon County 4-H members competed in the state championships Saturday and brought home three state titles.
The teams won championships in the FCS Skill-a-Thon and Consumer Decision Making. The team will compete for the national title in January.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Macon County 4-H members competed in the state championships Saturday and brought home three state titles.
The teams won championships in the FCS Skill-a-Thon and Consumer Decision Making. The team will compete for the national title in January.
The Macon teams also won the Grill Master Challenge. Macon teams also won this title in 2017 and in 2021.
Kayla Jenkins was also recognized this week as an outstanding role model. There were five others recognized across the state as well for Tennessee 4-H.
Grill Master Championships were won for both the Central Region and Tennessee Grill Masters contests. State contests were won by the local 4-H group.
This past week was National 4-H Week where an abundance of activities were available to Macon County residents. As one of five in the state, Tennessee 4-H recognized Kayla Jenkins of Macon County as an outstanding agent during this week.
Jenkins is the Macon County 4-H agent. She stands as a role model to the students in schools and families around the region.
She has shown agents across the state her dedication, hard work and a good steward of the 4-H motto.
Macon 4-H results from the FCS Skill-a-Thon1st Place Overall Team
2nd Place Team for Identification
2nd Place Team Life Skills Assessment
3rd Place — Graycee West
6th Place — Logan West
1st Place Overall Team
1st Place Team for Oral Reasons
2nd Place — Delaney Turner
3rd Place — Ella Flynn
1st Place — Ella Flynn
3rd Place — Delaney Turner
4th Place — Logan West
10th Place — Graycee West
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.