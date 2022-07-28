4-H state champs

In 2021, the winning team members were Kyra White, Emma Stevens, Austin Comer and Aidan Flynn.

 Submitted

The Macon County 4-H Youth Development is preparing to assemble teams to defend its state championship in the upcoming 4-H Grill Master Challenge.

Those who sign up choose a category of meats and begin to learn about preparation, including correct temperatures for grilling, spices, food safety and fire safety. There are usually four teams at the Macon 4-H.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.