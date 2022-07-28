The Macon County 4-H Youth Development is preparing to assemble teams to defend its state championship in the upcoming 4-H Grill Master Challenge.
Those who sign up choose a category of meats and begin to learn about preparation, including correct temperatures for grilling, spices, food safety and fire safety. There are usually four teams at the Macon 4-H.
The 4-H teams are not yet in place for this year, but the program is looking for participants. “We don’t know how many people are going to do it just yet,” said Macon County 4-H agent Kayla Jenkins.
The first practice was slated for July 27. Teams practice twice a week, but likely will skip the week of the Macon County Fair.
Macon 4-H teams have won state championships twice — in 2017 and last year.
“They just learn how to start a charcoal grill, and the food safety and fire safety part of it too — when to put on meat, correct time, how to manage the temperature,” Jenkins said. “Some of them have two or three recipes that they’ll be practicing with, and then they’ll narrow it down closer to time.”
Aug. 17 is the date for the regional contest in Lebanon at the Wilson County-Tennessee State Fair. Qualifying teams advance to the state competition Oct. 8 at the University of Tennessee.
After winning the state championship last year, Jenkins said “we’ve got our work cut out for us. We just want to teach kids to first how to pick out a good piece of meat and to experiment with the recipes. Then we’ll move on to the cooking side of it.”
Keith Allen, current UT Extension Agriculture Agent and former 4-H Agent along with Lynne Knight, retired UT Extension Family Consumer Sciences/4-H Agent, started an Outdoor Meat Cookery team in 2010. The contest name was changed in 2021 to Grill Master Challenge.
The teams are divided into divisions based on their school grade as of Jan. 1, which were junior high (sixth-through eighth-grades) and senior high (ninth- through 12th grades). Each team consist of four members. The team members prepare one of the four species for the judges: beef, lamb, poultry, or pork. After the members pick their spice, they decide on a cooking recipe and use proper food safety and handling practices to prepare their product.
The members also start their charcoal fires and have two hours to prepare their product. The members maintain fire safety to know when to put their meat on the grill. After the two hours conclude, the members turn in their finished product to the judges.
Macon County 4-H has won the Central Region contest numerous times. The state champion teams were: 2017, Eli Borders, Samantha Bussell, Zachary Goad, and Kade Allen. In 2021, the winning team members were Kyra White, Emma Stevens, Austin Comer and Aidan Flynn.
