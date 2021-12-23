The Macon County 4-H Awards Banquet was held in the Sally Wells Building at Macon County Fairgrounds on Nov. 21 to highlight the year’s activities and honor those who have excelled in competitions and 4-H participation throughout the year. Many 4-H members were recognized for their hard work and accomplishments in project areas, judging teams, and participation at regional, state, and national levels in 2021.
EXPLORER Award is given to 4th graders who participated in at least 7 events. This year’s recipients were Mary Ella Blankenship, Carter Haehl, and Carter West.
JUNIOR Award is given to 5th grader members who participated in at least 10 events. This year’s recipients were Roman Clark and Ian Johnson.
BRONZE Award is given to 6th-12th graders who participated in 10-12 events. This year’s recipients were Allie Kate Austin, Hudson West, Logan West, and Kyra White.
SILVER Award is given to 6th-12th graders who participated in 13-15 events. This year’s recipients were Jayden Hesson, Trinity Nash, Leah Perkins, Jessa Spears, and Graycee West.
GOLD Award is given to 6th-12th graders who participated in 16 or more events. This year’s recipients were Layla Amons, Aidan Flynn, Ella Flynn, Emma Stevens, and Delaney Turner.
AGENTS’ Award is given to a junior or senior 4-H member who received two of the three lowest level 4-H Member of the Year Awards: Explorer Award (as a 4th grader), Junior Award (as a 5th grader), and Junior High Gold Award (as a 6th-8th grader) and the highest level 4-H Member of the Year Award — Senior High Gold Award (as a 9th-12th grader). This year’s recipients were Layla Amons and Delaney Turner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.