The four H’s of 4-H are head, heart, hands, and health. There is a fifth H, however, that most people do not recognize. 4-H Honor Club has one extra H and it stands for Honor. There are three levels of recognition in the 4-H program. The first is to be initiated into 4-H Honor Club. The organization provides recognition, primarily within counties, of junior high and senior 4-H members who have demonstrated consistent leadership ability and have been active members in their clubs and communities.
These same youth also participate in leadership activities, compete in several contests, and serve as teen leaders at camps. Youth who are initiated into Honor Club are members for the remainder of their lives. On Oct.13, nine 4-H members were initiated at a reception held at Autumn Chase Farm.
The new initiates are Hudson West, Gage Willis, Drew Comer, Hayden Patterson, Samantha Law, Jayden Hesson, Lucye Clair Polston, Allie Kate Austin and Sarah Barton.
