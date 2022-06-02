Fifteen Macon County 4-H’ers competed at the Sub-Regional Demonstration and Interactive Exhibit Contest at Hyder-Burks Ag Pavilion in Cookeville.
Four 4-H’ers gave demonstrations, and 11 members presented their project boards as interactive Exhibits. This contest promotes communication skills for young people and teaches the 4-H’ers to express themselves clearly, to learn how to gather information, to organize their thoughts and to learn to speak in front of a group.
The demonstration and interactive exhibit competitions were broken down into 29 different project areas.
The fourth- and fifth-graders that competed in the Area Demonstration Contest were:
Avery Austin — 1st place Personal Development, Mary Ella Blankenship — 2nd place Swine, Lucas Carter — 5th place Nutrition, Health, and Fitness, Anne Kate Gammons — 1st place Horticulture & Garden, Camden Haehl — 4th place Recreation, Carter Haehl — 2nd place Citizenship, Owen Hesson — 1st place Veterinary Science, Harper Nash — 3rd place Creative Arts & Design, Karlee Roark — 1st place Food Science, Kelsey Roark — 3rd place Food Science, Evan Solomon — 4th place Poultry.
In the Interactive Exhibit Competition, the sixth- and eighth-graders included: Katie Byrne — 1st place Entomology, Emma Goad — 1st place Personal Development, Jayden Hesson — 1st place Sheep and Jessa Spears — 1st place Recreation.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.